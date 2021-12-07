Gundersen's Holmen clinic welcomes new family medicine doctor

Molly Peverada, DO, is now caring for the patients at the Gundersen Holmen Clinic. Dr. Peverada, a family medicine doctor, sees patients of all ages for routine wellness/preventative health, chronic disease management, and acute illness and injury that does not warrant an ER or hospital visit.

“I have always been interested in the sciences but was always more intrigued by mechanisms on the human level versus under the microscope,” Dr. Peverada said. “As a former competitive gymnast and then runner, I often had trips to the doctor’s office and loved how they would help me get back to competing after rehabilitating my injuries. I wanted to be a provider who could help others return to normal and decided medical school was the best route for me to succeed in that goal.”

Dr. Peverada received her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, Pikeville, Ky. She then completed a residency in Family Medicine at St. Anthony Hospital, Oklahoma City, Okla.

“Having completed a medical school fellowship in anatomy and osteopathic manipulative medicine, I enjoy utilizing my osteopathy skills to give patients an extra boost to help improve their overall health and sometimes speed up recovery from injury or illness,” she said. “I also enjoy women’s health and wellness as well as helping infants up to the elderly stay healthy.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Peverada or one of her colleagues, contact the Gundersen Holmen Clinic through MyChart or call 608-399-3091.

