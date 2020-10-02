Gundersen's Sandy Brekke appointed to Governor's Health Equity Council

Gundersen Health System's Sandy Brekke this week was announced as one of 33 appointees to the Governor’s Health Equity Council, designed to address and correct health disparities in Wisconsin.
Brekke, senior consultant at Gundersen's Office of Population Health, has over two decades of experience working with individuals underserved medically, previously working as a nurse and the former longtime director of the nonprofit St. Clare Health Mission.
"I was surprised and I am excited," Brekke says of her appointment. "I think there is a really good opportunity to make a difference across the state."
Council members will be tasked with identifying factors contributing to or exacerbating existing health disparities, and developing a comprehensive plan to achieve equitable health outcomes for all Wisconsinites. In a 2016 report from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the state was given a dismal "D" grade for overall health disparities.
"Ensuring that all Wisconsinites have access to quality healthcare has been and will continue to be one of my administration’s top priorities," said Governor Tony Evers. "I have no doubt that the members of this council will be effective in delivering actionable solutions to help Wisconsin become an equitable place to live for all individuals."
The members of the Council are a diverse group which includes Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Lisa Peyton-Caire, founder and president of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness, Amy DeLong, family physician and medical director for the Ho-Chunk Nation and Micaela Berry-Smith, executive director of Harambee Village maternity hospital in Madison.
Members participated in their first meeting Wednesday, and Brekke says developing a concrete plan to present the governor will be data driven, research heavy, and overall "Some really in depth hard work." Though daunting, Brekke is eager to get started.
The coronavirus pandemic, Brekke notes, has shed a light on health disparities, with the virus disproportionately affecting minorities, those living in low income areas, and individuals with less access to nutritious foods, health care and other resources.
"(Disparities) existed before but they've definitely become much more publicly apparent," Brekke said. "...In our region here we have significant health disparities. COVID has really brought them to the forefront. I think now the public really can see and have a better understanding what's happening to different populations, and how with COVID some of them aren't faring as well."
Calling it a broad, complex issue, Brekke notes education, housing, economic status and environmental conditions -- clean water, unpolluted air -- also factor into these health inequities.
"You can go a mile away to another neighborhood and you have a life expectancy that is five to 10 years higher," Brekke says. "What we're doing is really going to be looking at communities and how do you make health equitable in communities. Health care really understands now how social determinants (affect us) and how health care happens out where we live, work, play and learn, and that's really where we have to go if we want to address health inequities and disparity."
Brekke anticipates an intense first year for the council, which she says has "hit the ground running."
"This isn't a simple problem to solve --there's no one solution," Brekke says. "Our goal is to get as far upstream as we can."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
