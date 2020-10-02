Gundersen's Sandy Brekke appointed to Governor's Health Equity Council

Members participated in their first meeting Wednesday, and Brekke says developing a concrete plan to present the governor will be data driven, research heavy, and overall "Some really in depth hard work." Though daunting, Brekke is eager to get started.

The coronavirus pandemic, Brekke notes, has shed a light on health disparities, with the virus disproportionately affecting minorities, those living in low income areas, and individuals with less access to nutritious foods, health care and other resources.

"(Disparities) existed before but they've definitely become much more publicly apparent," Brekke said. "...In our region here we have significant health disparities. COVID has really brought them to the forefront. I think now the public really can see and have a better understanding what's happening to different populations, and how with COVID some of them aren't faring as well."

Calling it a broad, complex issue, Brekke notes education, housing, economic status and environmental conditions -- clean water, unpolluted air -- also factor into these health inequities.