Gundersen's Steppin' Out in Pink event on Saturday

Steppin’ Out in Pink is back and better than ever. On Saturday, join thousands of walkers at Riverside Park for an inspirational morning as they raise money to support breast cancer research and patient support programs.

Festivities begin at 7 a.m. as walkers set out on the new course that takes them through the marsh trails north of the park. At 8:30 a.m., the opening program will feature remarks from Dr. Stephen Shapiro, chairman of the Gundersen Medical Foundation; Heather Schimmers, chief operating officer of Gundersen Health System; and WKBT’s Amy DuPont. Survivors will take a group photo following the program.

Throughout the rest of the morning, musical entertainment by Tom Conrad, Kal Schimmers and Double Take will take over the bandshell stage, while the Festival Stage will feature performances by Misty’s Dance Unlimited, La Crosse Dance Centre, ClogJam, Amanda’s Academy of Dance and the Hmong Dance Team. Brian Beard and Sue Mitchell and DJ Brettly will entertain walkers at points along the route.

In addition, shop the more than 60 vendors who will be selling a variety of handmade items and sweet treats — and who are generously donating a portion of their sales back to Steppin’ Out in Pink. You’re also encouraged to visit several downtown restaurants and businesses following the event, all of which are going the extra mile for SOIP. The event takes place rain or shine.

You can still sign up or donate to the event. Visit Steppinoutinpink.org to register yourself or join a team. T-shirts can be picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the registration tent.