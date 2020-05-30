H&H Karate students offer owners artful thanks for free Zoom classes during pandemic

It's been a good six weeks since the students at H&H Karate last saw their beloved instructor Donald Hickok in person, and they felt a heartfelt greeting -- with a social distancing twist -- was in order.
Throughout Saturday morning, more than 50 of H&H's staff, students and parents gathered outside the Onalaska studio, opened by Donald, 29, and wife Hannah, 28, in 2009, to festoon the sidewalks with chalk-drawn flowers, smiley faces and words of thanks.
"We haven't been able to come together, and we wanted to leave a message to let them know we haven't forgotten about them," said Kari Moe, whose son, Brier, 16, has been an H&H student of nine years.
Like other small businesses considered unessential under the safer-at-home mandate, H&H shuttered its doors several weeks ago, holding its last class March 17.
"It was obviously a very difficult decision. We always say we're a big family here (but) the community's safety is always our top priority," Donald said in a phone interview, told to stay away from his studio as the students worked on the parking lot surprise.
While the Hickoks elected to shut down operations several days in advance of the official order, they opted to continue offering classes, free of charge, via Zoom, kicking off the daily three-hour afternoon virtual sessions March 23.
"Our outlook on it was that a lot of kids needed an outlet with not having something to do while they're out of school, and giving kids and adults too some stress relief during this difficult time," says Donald, who, with the help of student families, set up a food table outside the studio in early March, with all items open for the taking by people in need.
The makeshift food pantry continues to be open, with people dropping off or picking up goods on their own time.
"There were many who donated as well as benefited from this act of kindness," says Kim Meyer, whose husband, Zak, is an assistant director at the studio and whose son, Logan, 16, is a former student. The selfless couple, she adds, is "always thinking of others and how to make this world a better place."
Logan was an early student at H&H, starting a decade ago and earning his black belt before taking a break for school obligations and a part-time job. He and third-degree black belt Zak, Meyer say, have been greatly impacted by the welcoming and compassionate Hickocks.
"It’s truly amazing to watch, firsthand, the positive changes in both my husband and son throughout the years with H&H Karate," Meyer says. "The discipline, respect and integrity they’ve learned from being at H&H is evident in their daily lives. And these beautiful traits and positive attitudes are contagious. Donald, Hannah and the entire H&H family have definitely contributed in making our family become better and stronger as a whole. They truly are family."
Brier has taken advantage of the virtual classes and was among those covering the parking lot and walkways with missives of "Blood makes you related, loyalty makes you family" and "No gloom when we can Zoom."
"Mr. Hickok and Hannah are really big role models for everyone," Brier said, appreciating the option to continue his training at home, which offers "something you can have control over especially during a time when you're lacking control."
Clayton Gerig, 10, expressed his appreciation for the Hickoks by drawing a trail of hearts, leading to the message "You're awesome!"
"I know they worked hard to do all this and they even put their business on the line to do the online classes," Clayton said. "(Donald) is special because number one, he's a world champion and, two, he's really nice and he's kind of funny too."
With no rain in the overnight forecast, the students were excited to show off their art Sunday to their instructor.
"I think it will give him a little boost," Brier said. "And put a smile on his face."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.