H&H Karate students offer owners artful thanks for free Zoom classes during pandemic

"Our outlook on it was that a lot of kids needed an outlet with not having something to do while they're out of school, and giving kids and adults too some stress relief during this difficult time," says Donald, who, with the help of student families, set up a food table outside the studio in early March, with all items open for the taking by people in need.

The makeshift food pantry continues to be open, with people dropping off or picking up goods on their own time.

"There were many who donated as well as benefited from this act of kindness," says Kim Meyer, whose husband, Zak, is an assistant director at the studio and whose son, Logan, 16, is a former student. The selfless couple, she adds, is "always thinking of others and how to make this world a better place."

Logan was an early student at H&H, starting a decade ago and earning his black belt before taking a break for school obligations and a part-time job. He and third-degree black belt Zak, Meyer say, have been greatly impacted by the welcoming and compassionate Hickocks.