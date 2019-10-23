Five members of La Crosse County 4-H were recognized with the 4-H Key Award, the highest honor given to members.
Recipients included Autumn Beyer of La Crosse, member of the Mississippi Mud 4-H Club; Macy Carty of Holmen, member of the Union Mills 4-H Club; Bryn Langrehr and Kaitlyn Stratman of Bangor, members of the Rockland-Fish Creek 4-H Club; and Matthew Terpstra of La Crosse, member of the Coulee Clovers-River City 4-H Club.
The Key Award recognizes those who have shown consistent growth in the 4-H program, have developed citizenship and leadership abilities, and have been helpful members in their clubs and community.
Although it is a state award, Key Award recipients are determined by a member career evaluation by the La Crosse County 4-H Leaders Association and sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation and Rural Mutual Insurance Companies.
