Habitat for Heroes working to identify veteran housing needs

In 2021, The Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area “Habitat for Heroes” program completed their first Veteran Home.

The home for Jacob Klatte, a Marine veteran, and his family, was a collaborative effort that began in 2019 with the formation of the Habitat for Heroes program.

This program, aimed at providing assistance to local veterans, started with the formation of a committee which includes representation from area veterans, veteran’s family members, local businesses, and local veteran organizations including the La Crosse Vet Center, Logistics Health, the UW-La Crosse Student Veterans Association, the La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program, the La Crosse County Veterans Services and the local VFW.

The first two goals of the committee were to encourage interaction, skill development, and support for veterans through volunteerism and build homes for veterans and their families.

“We’ve accomplished our first two goals,” says Habitat executive director Kahya Fox. “We continue to support regular build days for veterans on our job sites, and we hope to break ground on our second veteran home this fall.”

With these two objectives firmly in place, the Habitat for Heroes committee is now working to develop new goals with the aim of providing safe, affordable housing for veterans and their families. In order to better identify housing needs for veterans, the committee has released a Veteran Housing Needs Survey.

“We want to expand housing opportunities for veterans,” Fox says. “Unfortunately, little information exists regarding local veteran housing needs. Therefore, we decided to create a survey to help assess local need to help guide our future goals. We need to learn more to do more.”

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area and the Habitat for Heroes committee is asking local veterans to complete the survey by the end of March. Participants can win one of three $50 VISA gift cards.

Survey results will be reviewed and used to set future goals and priorities for the committee. Fox adds, “The more input we receive from local veterans, the better we can develop programs to meet their housing needs.”

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N22TMBJ.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that partners with homeowners and the community to build simple, decent, and affordable housing.

