Habitat for Humanity begins search for 5 future homeowners

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is now accepting homeowner applications for five future homeowners.

This is the largest application round on record for the non-profit, affordable housing organization. Application and instructions can download at www.habitatlacrosse.org/how-to-apply. Applications are due by Friday, September 2 at 5 pm.

Habitat for Humanity has a busy construction schedule planned for the next year, which is why it is accepting applications for the following homes:

1. New construction home on Onalaska Avenue in La Crosse. This is a flood plain home, and Habitat will work with the City of La Crosse to elevate the home out of the flood zone.

2. Rehabilitated, 2-bedroom home on Adams Street in La Crosse.

3. Rehabilitated, 3-bedroom home on Hamilton Street in West Salem.

4. Rehabilitated, 3-bedroom home in Eitzen, Minnesota. This home was sold to Habitat and will be moved from its current location to a piece of land owned by Habitat in Eitzen. The home will be moved sometime this September.

5. New construction home on Juneau Street in Tomah. This will be Habitat for Heroes’ second Veteran Home. Habitat will be selecting a veteran and their family for this home.

“We are so excited to be able to select such a large number of families,” says Kahya Fox, Habitat’s executive director. “Families don’t know it yet, but the lives of five families are about to be changed in such a profound a positive way.”

As housing prices across the nation soar, homeownership is becoming more and more out of reach, especially for low-income families. In 2021, wages increased by 4%, while the average price of a home increased by 16.2%. This gap continues to widen in 2022.

“Lack of access to housing impacts everyone. Individuals, families, neighborhoods, communities, and local economies suffer when less people can buy homes,” says Fox.

Families are selected on three criteria: their ability to afford homeownership, need for safe and affordable housing, and willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity. Families provide at least 350 sweat equity hours working alongside Habitat staff and volunteers to build their homes. When the home is complete, Habitat sells to home to the family for the full appraised value.

Habitat provides mortgages to the families at 0% interest, bridging the gap for families in which homeownership was out of reach. Families pay full property taxes and homeowners’ insurance on the home.

For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, visit www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.