Habitat for Humanity is launching a Team Habitat campaign to introduce the community to its growing array of expert services.

For over 30 years, Habitat’s exclusive focus was building affordable homes. Now, in response to changing needs and growing community support, the organization has expanded its scope.

Habitat staff can now help build and repair homes, salvage and reuse materials, renew and sustain the environment and advocate for positive housing policies, according to a press release from the group.

“As housing safety and affordability hits crisis levels across the nation, we recognize our responsibility as a community organization to help,” says Kahya Fox, Habitat’s executive director. “We have worked diligently to help identify the needs impacting our service area and find new and innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Habitat added Monroe County to its service region. Now it can offer services to an area with nearly a quarter million people in Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon, and Trempealeau counties and Houston County in Minnesota. The expanded geography also prompted the organization to change its name to Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region.

Habitat's new programs include:

• RePair: Created to address a critical need for affordable and responsive contractor services, RePair provides small home repairs utilizing 0% interest loans for low-income households. Launched in April, the program saw so much interest that Habitat immediately hired two more full-time contractors to staff the program. To offset the costs, Habitat also offers home improvement services to households regardless of income.

• ReClaim: The ReClaim program has more than doubled in the past year. Habitat staff and volunteers remove materials from homes and businesses being demolished or undergoing large renovation. The items removed are either used in Habitat construction projects or sold at the Habitat ReStore, where proceeds support Habitat programs.

• Sustainability: Launched in 2022, the Sustainability Department strengthens Habitat’s internal commitment to environmental sustainability while collaborating with community partners to make our homes and neighborhoods healthier and more resilient.

• Advocacy: Working with housing experts, Habitat leads the Housing Advocacy Committee, tasked with providing education and advocacy across the housing spectrum to highlight and find solutions to housing issues at the local, state and federal levels.

• ReStore: The Habitat ReStore receives donations from individuals and businesses that are sold to the public at 50 to 75% below retail. Sales of the items help further Habitat’s mission while diverting over a million pounds from the landfill each year. Sales from the ReStore have more than doubled over the past five years.

Visit habitatlacrosse.org to learn more about Habitat programs.