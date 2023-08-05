Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse region has finished rehabilitating a house at 3016 25th St. S. and will host a home dedication Friday, Aug. 18.

Stephanie Whitman purchased the home from Habitat, and she will soon move in with her two sons. Habitat invites partners, donors, volunteers and community members to celebrate her journey to home ownership.

She has spent many years saving, and Habitat selected her for a home last fall.

“I took a chance to try and change my boys’ life,” Whitman said. “They have grown up with me, they have gone through the good and the bad times with me. And I have fought so hard to maintain and succeed so that my kids can have a better life.”

The home is a 1940s house on La Crosse’s South Side. Whitman loves the historic elements of the home, such as the hardwood floors and original doorknobs. Habitat updated the house to accommodate the family of three, including the addition of a second bathroom in the basement. Whitman completed hundreds of sweat equity hours by volunteering at the house, at the ReStore, and at Habitat events like Bike.Build.Home 500.

The dedication will take place from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 18, including an open house and program at 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome to see the transformation of the house.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that partners with homeowners and the community to build safe, stable, and affordable housing. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, visit www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.