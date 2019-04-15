After years of having clean-up events right next to each other, Habitat for Humanity of the La Crosse Area and Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh are partnering.
The two groups will both host Neighbors Day 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, beginning at the Myrick Park Center. They’re looking for both people who need a little help with the yardwork and volunteers to provide that help.
“We’ve been cooped up all winter. It’s just great to be able to get outside and do something outdoors and help somebody out at the same time. How fabulous is that?” said Habitat executive director Kahya Fox.
Volunteers will be raking leaves, washing windows and trimming shrubs for people around town, plus cleaning up brush and things from the La Crosse River Marsh.
“The whole idea is just cleaning up the city, making the city pretty for spring,” Fox said.
Even better, she said, they get the chance to help out people who need it, especially the elderly.
“They’re homeowners. They take pride in where they’re living, but they’re just not able to get out and do the things that they used to,” Fox said.
They’ve been doing it for years and years, and come to a time when they just can’t anymore, she said.
People in that situation can give Habitat a call and get the volunteers to stop by.
“People can actually sign up as teams to volunteer. You can put together a work group or a church group and we make sure teams work together. It’s a great way to support team-building,” Fox said. “It’s age-appropriate for all ages. Kids can come and help rake the yards with their parents.”
Habitat and Friends of the Marsh ask people to bring their own gloves, but all other materials will be provided.
For more information, visit habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-433-2004.
