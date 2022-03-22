Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area receives $2 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area, along with Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area received a $2 million donation. This will substantially help further Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent, and affordable place to call home.

“This is not only transformational for our organization, but to our community as a whole,” says Habitat Executive Director, Kahya Fox. “Ms. Scott’s donation highlights the massive need for, and the importance of safe, affordable housing nation-wide.”

There are many challenges facing affordable housing in the La Crosse area. Nearly 1 in 5 renters pay more than 50% of their gross income on housing, almost double the average for the State of Wisconsin. Housing in the La Crosse area is also older, with a higher number of unsafe, unhealthy, and dangerous conditions. These concerns have massive educational, health, economic, and equitability impacts on our community.

MacKenzie Scott and her team thoroughly vet each organization before making an award. Board president Jim Szymalak notes: “This gift is a resounding endorsement of both our strategic visions and of our professional infrastructure of staff, volunteers, and board of directors that will deliver on our ambitious plans to address the myriad housing challenges facing the Coulee Region.”

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is a nonprofit organization that partners with homeowners and the community to provide families with a place to call home. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, please visit our website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.

