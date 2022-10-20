Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area receives $30,000 grant from Wells Fargo

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.

Habitat La Crosse received a $30,000 grant to help build and renovate one home in La Crosse and another home in Spring Grove, Minnesota.

At least one in 10 households in Wisconsin spend over half of their income on housing and the number of families who are struggling to afford rent is on the rise.

“This national partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Wells Fargo allows funds to funnel down to the grassroots level. Local housing needs count on local support, which is why our long-standing partnership with Wells Fargo in La Crosse is so important and so rewarding,” says Habitat La Crosse executive director KahyaFox.

“At Wells Fargo, we believe everyone deserves an opportunity to have a quality, affordable place to call home,” said Tony Nguyen, regional banking director, Wells Fargo. “We’re proud of our long-standing work with Habitat for Humanity to increase the supply of homes that are affordable and help more people realize the dream of homeownership.”

This funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that partners with homeowners and the community to build simple, decent, and affordable housing. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, visit Habit La Crosse’s website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.