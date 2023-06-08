Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is seeking volunteers to spend a Saturday helping a new neighbor.

A friends and family build for future homeowner Stephanie Whitman will be held Saturday, June 24, on 25th Street on La Crosse’s South Side.

Habitat requires homeowners to contribute 350 sweat equity hours before buying their house, either onsite or at the ReStore. Up to 100 of those hours can be donated by friends, family and community members.

Whitman has already spent many hours working on the 1940s building that she will soon call home, adding fresh paint and making other updates.

Participants in the build will get a first-hand look at the Habitat process and make a significant difference in the lives of Whitman and her sons, Donati and Dvontai.

“I took a chance to try and change my boys’ life,” Whitman said. “They have grown up with me, they have gone through the good and the bad times with me. And I have fought so hard to maintain and succeed so that my kids can have a better life.”

Habitat for Humanity selected Whitman for the program last fall.

After her 350 hours of sweat equity are complete, with the community’s help Whitman will purchase her home from Habitat using a 0% interest mortgage. Like all Habitat homeowners, she will pay property taxes and home insurance in full.