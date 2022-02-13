Habitat for Humanity marks 30 years in La Crosse

All good things start with a dream. On Oct. 11, 1989, more than 100 people walked three miles through the city of La Crosse with the dream of a world in which everyone had a decent place to live; a dream which was out of reach for far too many families in the La Crosse area.

Following the march, community organizers came together with a renewed commitment to take action to address the affordable housing needs in our community. Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area was born.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area became an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International in 1992, with 2022 marking the 30th anniversary of putting this dream into action.

Since its incorporation, Habitat has provided safe, affordable homes for 55 families in La Crosse, Vernon and Trempealeau counties in Wisconsin as well as Houston County, Minn. The organization has also helped almost 1,000 community members through neighborhood revitalization projects and helped hundreds of homeowners make needed repairs to their homes.

Additionally, the Habitat ReStore has diverted nearly eight million pounds from the landfill since opening in 2006.

For 30 years, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has brought people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat believes that decent, affordable housing should be a matter of conscience and action; they realize that there are people in our community who are living in inadequate conditions and that joining together they can provide a hand up — not a handout.

In 2022, the need for safe, affordable housing in our community remains tantamount. It is still an eye-opening experience to see what homes and conditions are like for many of the working poor. After 30 years, Habitat remains committed to the belief that many stereotypes will be dispelled as people of different economic, ethnic or religious backgrounds work together, because we all share a common humanity, with similar frailties, strengths and aspirations.

From its grassroots beginnings in 1989 through today, volunteers are at the heart of the work that Habitat does. None of what they do would be possible without the help of tens of thousands of volunteers who have touched the organization throughout the years; this cadre of dedicated individuals who show up day after day pledging to make a difference in the lives of others.

2022 will be a year of reflection and celebration, but to start off this monumental anniversary, Habitat extends its sincerest “thank you” to their staff, volunteers, board members, donors, supporters, and shoppers who have stepped up throughout the years. Without them, Habitat would not be here today. Please stay tuned for all the fun and exciting things Habitat has planned to celebrate 30 Years & Building.

For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, please visit our website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0