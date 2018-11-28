The Habitat for Humanity $1.6 million All Hands In Campaign has extended its matching gift challenge through Dec. 31.
All donations made to the campaign, which will benefit affordable housing options for low- to-middle income families in the Coulee Region, will be matched dollar for dollar.
The campaign has thus far received pledges from 129 donors totaling $1,104,117, with $242,368 of the matching gift goal met since the launch.
“The campaign has truly been an outpouring of love from our community, with so many people stepping forward to support our efforts to address the needs of hard-working families,” says Kahya Fox, executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse. “We hope more individuals and businesses will consider making a gift. Three very generous donors — John and Linda Lyche, the John and Donna Hansen Family Foundation and an anonymous donor — are extending the deadline through the end of the year to encourage more giving.”
Contributions are tax deductible and will be used to help more qualified and hard-working families move from the waiting list into their forever homes.
