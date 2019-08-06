With a quarter million in funding still needed, the Habitat for Humanity All Hands In Capital Campaign has been given a generous boost, with an anonymous donor stepping up this week with a $150,000, dollar for dollar, matching gift.
The All Hands In Campaign, launched October 2018 with an ambitious $1.6 million goal to increase affordable housing options for local low or middle income residents, had reached around $1.3 million by its original deadline of Dec. 31. Over the past seven months, private donations have brought in another $50,000.
“It’s not that the number of donations has dropped off,” said Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area executive director, Kahya Fox. “We’ve just seen a large number of smaller donations. The community members have really shown their support for our mission, giving whatever they can to help the campaign.”
Reaching the full funding amount will be crucial in meeting all of the campaign's goals, which include:
- Paying off the $700,000 mortgage of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, allowing the monthly $5,000 payments to be used for home repair and building projects.
- Increasing the number of Habitat homes built annually from four to six.
- Enhancing the Habitat Critical Repair program, which assists homeowners' in paying for crucial repairs.
- Doubling collection and resale of salvageable building materials from demolished structures.
- Provide home improvements to 60 homes each year, up from 30, through the ReNew Neighborhood Revitalization program.
“We were really concerned about which goals we would have to let go. Who would we be unable to serve,” Fox said.
The anonymous donor will match every donation up to $150,000 made by October 2019, the one year anniversary of the All Hands In Campaign. If reached, the matching challenge will close the $250,000 funding gap, plus add a $50,000 cushion.
To contribute to the All Hands In Campaign, visit www.habitatlacrosse.org, call Kahya Fox at 608-797-8086 or email exdirector@habitatlacrosse.org. Contributions are tax deductible.
