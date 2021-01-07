Habitat for Humanity resuming construction on first veteran home after COVID-19 delay

The Klatte's will be putting in around 400 hours of labor in addition to volunteer help on the Hood Street house.

“Our family has participated in neighborhood clean-ups with Habitat. We like the fact that it is a ‘hand-up’ and not a ‘hand-out,’ and we feel like it is a way to better our circumstances while contributing to the community as new homeowners," Jacob previously said. "We are very excited to learn new skills and help build the home we will be living in. Working with other volunteers will help us meet new people and be a part of a larger community of people interested in helping each other grow.”

Upon completion of the home, the Klatte Family will purchase it from Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area through a 30-year, 0% interest mortgage.

“We are so excited to be pivoting our focus to the veteran home,” says Fox. “We’ve already had such amazing support for this home.”