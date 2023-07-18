Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region will begin accepting applications Friday for four homes in the La Crosse area.

The application period opens on July 21 and closes Aug. 25. The following homes will be available for the current application round:

Rehabilitated three-bedroom home in Eitzen, Minnesota. This home was sold to Habitat and will be moved from its current location to a piece of land owned by Habitat in Eitzen.

Newly constructed three-bedroom home on Onalaska Avenue in La Crosse.

Rehabilitated three-bedroom home on Avon Street in La Crosse.

Rehabilitated three-bedroom home on Kane Street in La Crosse.

“At Habitat, we believe that safe, affordable housing is an absolute right that should be available to everyone,” says Habitat Executive Director Kahya Fox. “We want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to hear about our homeownership program and that everyone who wants to have the chance to apply to be a Habitat homeowner.”

To learn about the selection process and how to prepare an application, prospective applicants can attend one of three upcoming Homeowner Expos:

5 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Habitat Restore, 3181 Berlin Dr., La Crosse.

10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Habitat Restore, 3181 Berlin Dr., La Crosse.

5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Spring Grove Library, 172 W. Main St., Spring Grove, Minn.

The Habitat Family Selection & Support Committee, made up of staff, board and community partners, will select families based on quantitative and qualitative criteria. The three most important considerations are applicants’ ability to afford homeownership, their need for safe and affordable housing, and their willingness to partner with Habitat.

Families must put in at least 350 sweat equity hours, working alongside Habitat staff and volunteers to help build their homes. Once the home is complete, the family purchases the home from Habitat for the full appraised value using a 0% interest mortgage. Families pay full property tax and homeowners’ insurance on their home.

About Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region serves La Crosse, Trempealeau, Vernon and Monroe counties in Wisconsin and Houston County in Minnesota. For more information, to become a volunteer or to make a donation, visit the Habitat website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.