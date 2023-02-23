Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area invites women throughout the Coulee Region to volunteer for Women Build, a two-day opportunity to help build a home for a local family.

This year, Women Build will take place March 10-11 at 522 E. Hamilton St. in West Salem.

A global Habitat for Humanity tradition since 1991, Women Build offers hands-on skill-building opportunities for women, who not only are underrepresented in the construction industry, but also face unique barriers when trying to access safe, affordable housing. Women Build events around the world highlight these issues and lift up women in our communities.

Habitat La Crosse believes in the power of collaboration and community. Women Build volunteers will play an important role in the life of one soon-to-be homeowner. Darshida Morgan, a nurse and mom of four, was selected by Habitat to purchase the Hamilton Street house once it’s completed. After years of hardship, including losing all her belongings in an apartment fire, Darshida will finally be a homeowner later this spring.

All are welcome to participate in a day of service, learning and team building. Volunteers can choose to participate for a half or full day on March 10 and 11. Lunch will be provided, and no construction experience is necessary.

Habitat is grateful to Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse for their financial support of Women Build 2023.

To sign up, visit: https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/25335-2023-women-build-days

To learn more about Women Build, contact volunteer coordinator Kari Siverhus: kari@habitatlacrosse.org or 608-461-2556.