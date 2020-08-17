Habitat La Crosse adds solar power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area’s “Soak up the Sun” Project is adding a 53.28 KW solar power system on the roof of their office and ReStore building in La Crosse.

“We strongly believe in reducing energy waste and structuring our programs in ways to maximize energy savings whenever possible,” says Executive Director Kahya Fox. “This is one more step in our continued commitment to our community and our environment. This project will literally soak up the power of the sun to help build more homes.”

This project is possible through grants from Focus on Energy, Midwest Renewable Energy Association and Solar for Good, as well as donations from Solar Connection and an anonymous supporter.

Habitat La Crosse is partnering with Midwest Renewable — whose mission is to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable living. If you would like to support the “Soak up the Sun” Project, please visit Habitat’s website at www.habitatlacrosse.org.

Habitat’s commitment to the environment runs across all of its programs. The Habitat ReStore provides an outlet for the diversion of materials from the landfill. The ReStore is a discount home improvement store that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, building supplies, home goods and more.