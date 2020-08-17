Habitat La Crosse adds solar power

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area’s “Soak up the Sun” Project is adding a 53.28 KW solar power system on the roof of their office and ReStore building in La Crosse.
“We strongly believe in reducing energy waste and structuring our programs in ways to maximize energy savings whenever possible,” says Executive Director Kahya Fox. “This is one more step in our continued commitment to our community and our environment. This project will literally soak up the power of the sun to help build more homes.”
This project is possible through grants from Focus on Energy, Midwest Renewable Energy Association and Solar for Good, as well as donations from Solar Connection and an anonymous supporter.
Habitat La Crosse is partnering with Midwest Renewable — whose mission is to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable living. If you would like to support the “Soak up the Sun” Project, please visit Habitat’s website at www.habitatlacrosse.org.
Habitat’s commitment to the environment runs across all of its programs. The Habitat ReStore provides an outlet for the diversion of materials from the landfill. The ReStore is a discount home improvement store that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, building supplies, home goods and more.
ReStore profits help further Habitat’s mission. Since opening in 2006, the ReStore has diverted more than 3,160 tons of materials from the landfill. Habitat also constructs all new homes to meet Focus on Energy certification and completes energy assessments and follows all recommendations for their purchase-rehab homes.
The installation of solar panels on the ReStore/office building will offer a variety of benefits offsetting 100% of its current electricity usage:
- Savings on energy as a result of the solar system will allow Habitat to focus those funds on providing more assistance to low-income families.
- The location of the ReStore in La Crosse is highly visible to the public and will highlight solar energy as a viable option for businesses and raise awareness.
- Installing solar panels on our ReStore aligns with Habitat’s commitment to reduce energy waste.
Solar Connection Inc. is handling installation.
“Our ‘Soak up the Sun’ project allows Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area to stand by its ongoing commitment to sustainability in our community,” Fox said. “It’s so important in this current climate to never lose sight of all the myriad ways we make an impact on sustainability both big and small, both obvious and not so obvious. Together we are all part of this holistic, integrated, complicated, and sacred goal to advance sustainability in whatever way we can.”
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that partners with homeowners and the community to build simple, decent and affordable housing. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, visit www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.
