It’s a massive number: 6,280,000 pounds.
That is the weight — equivalent to 3,140 tons — of materials the Habitat For Humanity ReStore has diverted from the landfill since 2006. Last August alone, the nonprofit shop, which collects and sells furniture, cabinets, appliances, flooring, plumbing, windows, fixtures and other reusable building materials from local businesses, contractors and community members, saved 45.8 tons of items — enough to stuff two and half school buses — otherwise destined for the trash.
“It’s so important in this current climate to never lose sight of all the myriad ways we make an impact on sustainability both big and small, both obvious and not so obvious,” says Kahya Fox, executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse area and 2019 WTC Inspiring Sustainability Award winner. “We are all part of this holistic, integrated, complicated, and sacred goal to advance sustainability in whatever way we can.”
In celebration of the ReStore’s 13th year in operation, and its concomitant pledge to install renewable solar energy in the building in the near future, Habitat is hosting a Birthday Celebration during store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 26. Each day will bring gift bags for the first 50 customers, special savings and prize drawings. As always, the proceeds from ReStore purchases will go towards repairing and building homes in the Coulee Region.
Creative community members are invited to scour and shop for items to create a submission for the fourth annual Repurpose Art Challenge, with guest judging occuring Friday, Oct. 25 and the public invited to cast their vote from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Submissions, which must be composed using at least one item from the ReStore, can be entered in one of four categories:
You have free articles remaining.
Refurbish: Improve a piece of secondhand furniture or home furnishing.
Repurpose: Transform an object to give it a new function.
Unconventional Canvas: Create art incorporating other items.
Youth: Any project created by a child 12 and under.
Staff and Volunteer: Entries may be in any of the above categories. Staff and volunteers are not eligible for the grand prize.
One entry in each category will win a $50 Visa gift card, and the first, second and third place People’s Choice award winners will receive a $100, $75 or $50 ReStore gift card, respectively. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
For more information and full contest rules, visit www.habitatlacrosse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.