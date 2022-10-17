HACC Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday, Oct. 22

If you’re looking for a treat-filled, trick-free family Halloween celebration, the Holmen Area Community Center is sponsoring a fun new event Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Community Center’s inaugural Pumpkin Fest features fun indoors and outdoors bordering Halfway Creek Park in Holmen.

The American Legion Post at 419 First Ave W., Holmen, will host the indoor festivities from 3 to 7 p.m.

Games and a bake sale begin at 3 p.m. Kids who participate in the games will have a chance to win one of five grand prizes.

Food from Midway Deli and T-Jo’s Pizza will be available for purchase at the Legion from 4 to 7 p.m.

Outdoors, you can find plenty of Halloween fun along the nearby Halfway Creek Trail.

From 3 to 7 p.m., you can trick-or-treat along the trail and check out the dozens of pumpkins decorated by fifth graders from each of Holmen’s elementary schools.

Students from Holmen High School’s National Honor Society and the Holmen Middle School Student Council will volunteer at both the trail and the Legion games.

Pumpkin Fest also is sponsored by Fleis Insurance, Riverland Energy, Holmen Business Association, Festival Foods, Edward Jones/Barry Ploessl, Holmen Area Foundation and Altra Federal Credit Union.