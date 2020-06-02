Hail, high winds, rain pound La Crosse region

×
Firefighters respond to a tree that fell and landed on a house in La Crosse Tuesday.
Branches were scattered across lawns in La Crosse after a storm that included strong gusts of wind Tuesday.
Strong gusts of wind knocked down branches Tuesday during a severe thunderstorm in La Crosse.
A tree split and fell during a severe thunderstorm in La Crosse Tuesday.
Basketball hoops were knocked over in the southside of La Crosse Tuesday during a thunderstorm that included powerful winds.
Sections of trees touch the ground in La Crosse after a thunderstorm included strong gusts of wind Tuesday.
A tree was ripped out of the ground by strong gusts of wind Tuesday in La Crosse.
Trees were split during a thunderstorm that hit La Crosse Tuesday evening.
Large branches were ripped off trees by strong gusts of wind Tuesday in La Crosse.
Trees blocked sidewalks in La Crosse after a strong thunderstorm Tuesday evening.
Branches rested on the ground in La Crosse after a severe thunderstorm Tuesday.
Trees were knocked down during a severe thunderstorm in La Crosse Tuesday.
Branches were ripped off trees Tuesday in the southside of La Crosse during a thunderstorm.
Branches rested in streams of water along La Crosse streets Tuesday.
Large branches rested on the ground Tuesday after a thunderstorm in La Crosse.
Branches rested near La Crosse streets Tuesday after a thunderstorm.
Gates were pushed down Tuesday during a thunderstorm in La Crosse.
Knocked down trees narrowly missed many houses in La Crosse Tuesday.
Loud noises could be heard as trees were knocked down by large gushes of wind Tuesday during a thunderstorm in La Crosse.
Branches rested in yards Tuesday in La Crosse after a severe thunderstorm rushed through the area.
Tree branches landed on fences Tuesday in La Crosse during a thunderstorm.
Branches could be seen along La Crosse streets Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm.
A wild storm packing hammering hail, winds up to 65 mph and heavy rain roared through the tri-state area Tuesday evening, knocking down tree branches and peppering everything in its path.
There were a number of branches down in the town of Shelby and two-inch hail was reported in Holmen. Tree damage also was reported in the Sparta area.
Wind gusts of 63 mph were reported at the airport in Viroqua, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.
The winds and rain played havoc with all sorts of things, including a La Crosse Common Council committee meeting that featured continued passing of the gavel as livestreams suddenly went dead as power was briefly interrupted.
Xcel Energy reported about 6,600 customers reporting outages throughout the Coulee Region as of 8 p.m.
Temperatures reached 93 degrees (four degrees short of the record high) under bright sunshine before the clouds quickly rolled in during the late afternoon.
Thunder and lightning announced a second round of storms rolling through just before 9 p.m.
