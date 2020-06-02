Hail, high winds, rain pound La Crosse region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A wild storm packing hammering hail, winds up to 65 mph and heavy rain roared through the tri-state area Tuesday evening, knocking down tree branches and peppering everything in its path.

There were a number of branches down in the town of Shelby and two-inch hail was reported in Holmen. Tree damage also was reported in the Sparta area.

Wind gusts of 63 mph were reported at the airport in Viroqua, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

The winds and rain played havoc with all sorts of things, including a La Crosse Common Council committee meeting that featured continued passing of the gavel as livestreams suddenly went dead as power was briefly interrupted.

Xcel Energy reported about 6,600 customers reporting outages throughout the Coulee Region as of 8 p.m.

Temperatures reached 93 degrees (four degrees short of the record high) under bright sunshine before the clouds quickly rolled in during the late afternoon.

Thunder and lightning announced a second round of storms rolling through just before 9 p.m.

