For the most devoted of young candy collectors, a single night of trick-or-treating just won't do. Luckily, the Coulee Region is offering a host of Halloween events in the coming weeks, with plenty of lollipops, pumpkins and ghoulish glee to go around.
Here's a peek at some of the upcoming sweet and scary events for kids:
- Hidden Hills Corn Maze, 12-acre corn maze, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Nov. 2, W4704 Hwy. 16, West Salem, $7 to $9, free for children 3 and younger, 608-786-2489.
- Onalaska Jaycees Haunted House, for teens and adults, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, Oct. 18 through Nov. 2, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, Clearwater Farm, 760 Green Coulee Road, Onalaska, $6 to $20.
- Field of Screams, with magic show, family activities, bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating, and hot chocolate and s'mores, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Copeland Park, free.
- Spooktacular Kids Day, a "lights-on" haunted house tour for older kids, while kids of all ages are invited to participate in games and crafts and to check out the animals who live on the farm, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, costume contest at 1 p.m., Clearwater Farm, 760 Green Coulee Road, Onalaska: $5 per child, free for adults.
- Enchanted Forest, families invited to walk through the marsh, with treats from friendly characters, costumes encouraged, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Myrick Park, $5 to $7 per child, $3 to $4 per adult, 608-782-2494.
- Boo-seum Halloween Party, children ages 2 to 7 are invited to explore the exhibits, show off their costumes and dance around, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. and Saturday, Oct. 26, Children's Museum of La Crosse, 207 Fifth Ave., $5 to $12 per child, $1 per adult, 608-784-2652.
- Downtown La Crosse Trick or Treat, families are invited to dress up and stop by local businesses and establishments for candy and trinkets, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 608-784-0440.
- Halloween at the Market, celebrate National Pumpkin Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Cameron Park Farmer's Market, Fifth Avenue and King Street.
- Kinda Scary on the Prairie, a "lightly scary" walk and candy collection through a prairie for families, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Perrot State Park Nature Center, Trempealeau, vehicle admission sticker required, 608-534-6409.
- UW-L student life department Halloween event, Western students and staff will host games and passing out goodies for kids and families, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Western Technical College Residence Hall, 820 La Crosse St., new sock donations for local warming shelters encouraged.
- Halloween at the Holmen library, with games, stories and treats, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 121 Legion St., nonperishable food donations encouraged, 608-526-4198.
- Costume party, with crafts and candy, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Oct. 31, Once Upon a Child, 3133 Hwy. 16, 608-779-5437.
