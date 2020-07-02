Hamilton "Edible Schoolyard" opens for harvest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In May 2019, a group of eager young students got their hands dirty planting the first seeds in the Hamilton Edible Schoolyard. A year later, the fruits of their labor have sprouted again, with fragrant flowers and plump berries ripe for the picking.

On Thursday morning, the Hamilton Edible Schoolyard, a partnership between Hamilton/SOTA Early Learning Center and GROW La Crosse, opened for harvesting, serving as a "Living Food Pantry" for members of the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood.

Located outside the school, the garden is lush with edible shrubs, pollinator-attracting perennials, apple trees and vegetables, the latter which kicked off the garden several years ago before the project expanded in 2019 to include a rain garden and multiple food forest plots.

The Edible Schoolyard was created for the dual purpose of providing nature education and a supply of nutritious fresh food for students and families.

Coulee Region Ecoscapes and New Ground lent their services to the project, and Bimbo Bakeries USA provided $5,000 in funding.