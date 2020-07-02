Hamilton "Edible Schoolyard" opens for harvest

In May 2019, a group of eager young students got their hands dirty planting the first seeds in the Hamilton Edible Schoolyard. A year later, the fruits of their labor have sprouted again, with fragrant flowers and plump berries ripe for the picking.
On Thursday morning, the Hamilton Edible Schoolyard, a partnership between Hamilton/SOTA Early Learning Center and GROW La Crosse, opened for harvesting, serving as a "Living Food Pantry" for members of the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood.
Located outside the school, the garden is lush with edible shrubs, pollinator-attracting perennials, apple trees and vegetables, the latter which kicked off the garden several years ago before the project expanded in 2019 to include a rain garden and multiple food forest plots.
The Edible Schoolyard was created for the dual purpose of providing nature education and a supply of nutritious fresh food for students and families.
Coulee Region Ecoscapes and New Ground lent their services to the project, and Bimbo Bakeries USA provided $5,000 in funding.
"The students and staff of Hamilton and SOTA I are excited about the edible garden because it enhances the visual presentation of the front of our building, promotes environmental sustainability, and provides additional options for lessons from GROW," says Ben Burns, principal for Hamilton/SOTA Early Learning Center.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edible Schoolyard offers locals a way to supplement their meals without a trip to the grocery store, and come fall will give students a chance to pluck a healthy snack to munch between classes.
"We look forward to having children pick fresh fruits on their way into school in the morning," says Jamie O’Neill, executive director of GROW.
Those who utilize the garden are asked to practice CDC and La Crosse County Health Department guidelines while on the grounds, including physical distancing and sanitation.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.