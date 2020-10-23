 Skip to main content
Hamilton Elementary hosting food, coat donation drive
A nonperishable food and winter coat drive is being held Oct. 24 at Hamilton Elementary, with donations to be distributed among the school's Food Pantry Bag program and La Crosse Little Free Pantry sites. 

Donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamilton Elementary, 1111 Seventh St. S. Donors are asked to wear masks and practice distancing when on the premises. 

Needed items include packaged foods (no glass jars), toiletries and personal care items, cleaning supplies, paper products, youth sized winter coats, gloves, hats, snow pants and socks. 

