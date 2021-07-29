Hamilton, Northside Elementary students to start masking next week as case rate rises

Students at Hamilton and Northside Elementary Schools will be required to wear masks next week, with the seven-day coronavirus case average surpassing the limit set by the School District of La Crosse.

The district, which follows the Harvard Global Health Institute guidelines, requires face coverings for students in grades 4K through 7 when the seven-day average infection rate is above 2 per 100,000 per day. The average for Tuesday through Thursday this week was 2.03.

If and when the case rate falls below 1.0, masks will no longer be required.

While the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics advise masking of all students, staff and teachers, regardless of vaccination status, the district is still referring to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are responding to local case rates to make our decisions related to mitigation strategies," Superintendent Aaron Engel said Thursday afternoon.

At Hamilton and Northside, the district's year-round schools, a "number of students" have been tested for the coronavirus but there have been no confirmed cases.

"This is exciting news and we hope it continues," Engel said.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.