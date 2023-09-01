The West Salem Historical Society will host Hamlin Garland Days in West Salem on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept.14-16.

The Hamlin Garland Home, 357 W. Garland St., will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Participants can eat pioneer stew, pie and beverage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a donation; music with Kelly and Karen Bleich from noon to 4 p.m.; a silent auction from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.; a guest speaker at 2 and 8 p.m. and a candlelight memorial at the Neshonoc Cemetery, Hwy. C, at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, it's a busy day at two sites: See the River City Corvette Club Car Show at Palmer Lewis Tourist Center, W3362 State Highway 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is free. Seventy years ago the sports car made its debut. Club members will display Corvettes from each of the eight generations. For questions about the car show, contact Dennis Schaper, 608-779-4189. Lunch will be available with barbecue, chips, water and pie for a donation.

The Garland House opens from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for tours of the house. Music will be by the Bleichs and a silent auction goes until 3:30. Garland birthday cake and ice cream will be served at 3 p.m. for a donation.

At 6 p.m., there will be a banquet at the West Salem American Legion, 148 Leonard St. S. Reservations are required for the meal of baked chicken, ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, salads and vegetable. The cost is $20 per meal, which includes the tip. Call Errol at 608-518-8566 to reserve your meal. At 7 p.m., there will be a presentation/speaker. The annual meeting will follow. The speaker and meeting are free and open to the public.

Rummage sales also will take place. Maps will be available at the village's two Kwik Trips, LeCoulee Cheese Shop, Hansen's IGA, Historic Salem, and on Friday only at the Village Hall.