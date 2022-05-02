Hancock out as executive director of Coulee Recovery Center

Cheryl Hancock is no longer executive director of Coulee Recovery Center.

The center issued a press release Monday saying that Hancock had "retired effective May 2," with Rita Von Haden taking over as the new executive director.

Hancock said Monday that she was planning to retire at the end of June but pushed the date ahead because of revelations that she posted Facebook entries under a pseudonym while president of the Holmen School Board. She is facing multiple calls to resign.

"With all that's going on, I decided to retire a little sooner than planned," Hancock said. "I'm going to take some time away from all my public life to reflect and look back."

Hancock said she had shared her intentions to resign with the Coulee Recovery Board prior to the controversy in Holmen and that Von Haden's promotion was the result of a normal search process.

Von Haden has been with the center since 2006 and was the assistant director/program manager until Monday. A press release issued Monday says: "The board has every confidence in Rita's ability to lead Coulee Recovery Center into the future. Rita has shown a true commitment to carrying out the mission of the Coulee Recovery Center and demonstrates a servant leadership necessary for the success of our clients and all those that work with CRC."

When asked if she planned to resign from the Holmen School Board, she replied that her status will be the subject of an upcoming board meeting.

The Holmen School Board has scheduled a special meeting Monday in closed session at 6 p.m. The only item on the agenda is "preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to ..."

