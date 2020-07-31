Handsome hound mix with leg deformity in need of loving home to meet his needs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first thing you notice about Kane are his soulful, chartreuse colored eyes, speckled snout and silky ears.

Look a little closer and you'll see something is not quite right with his hind legs.

The 3-year-old hound/labrador retriever mix was born with an angular limb deformity and suffers from a degenerative joint disease, a medical issue that, coupled with a nervous disposition around strangers, has made him a challenging adoptee for the Coulee Region Humane Society, where he has resided for nearly two months.

Kane was in his prior home for just a week before being surrendered June 9 due to his agitation around children and men.

He was, indeed, frightened and hesitant to trust when he arrived at the Coulee Region Humane Society, but uneasiness and cowering have given way to enthusiasm and affection as the handsome dog bonds with the shelter's caregivers.

"Kane is slower to adjust to meeting new people and will take some time to warm up to them," says Amber Grosch, kennel operations manager for the Coulee Region Humane Society. "Once he is comfortable with someone he is the biggest love bug! He is goofy -- I have been told he will throw his toys up in the air and pounce on them like a cat. He is also a super low-key guy."