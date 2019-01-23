How you dot the i’s and cross the t’s reveals more than an attention to detail, Dave “Doc” Grayson of La Crosse says. In fact, the way you scribe a simple “t” is the clue to more than two dozen personality traits — an important note today on National Handwriting Day.
Grayson wrote the book on handwriting analysis — actually, several books — and with a doctorate in educational psychology and certifications from the International Graphoanalysis Society and Handwriting University, he’s satisfied many a scholar and client that graphology is indeed a science.
“In the U.S., it was taboo until 1981,” says Grayson, who has been a certified handwriting analyst since 1976 and serves as vice president of the American Association of Handwriting Analysts. “It was actually classified in the occult section in the Dewey Decimal System. (AAHA) got it changed to the psychology section.”
Many still consider graphology a pseudoscience, but Grayson, 78, who moved from Chicago to La Crosse 18 months ago to live closer to his brother, has had no shortage of press and followers during his career. Grayson has appeared on CNN, in Parade Magazine, the Chicago Tribune and several other media outlets, and has given lectures across the country.
The practice of graphology dates to 1624, when Italian philosophy professor Camillo Baldi published a book on the subject. Handwriting analysis is divided into two schools: the trait method and the Gestalt method. Some skeptics compare handwriting analysis to astrology or tarot card reading, but Grayson begs to differ, calling it “as accurate as any form of psychology, about 78 percent.”
“Graphology ... reveals the personality and present state of the individual. It does not predict the future nor tell the past,” Grayson notes in his book, “Handwriting Secrets Revealed.” “Handwriting, like a fingerprint, is uniquely individual. Unlike a fingerprint, handwriting can evolve and change over time or according to circumstance. ... Handwriting analysts often refer to handwriting as brainwriting.”
Grayson was introduced to the wonder of graphology in 1968, when a man approached his family at a restaurant in Chicago with an offer: $2 each for a handwriting analysis. Grayson can’t recall what he wrote, but remembers being marveled by the accuracy of the man’s dissection of his cursive.
“I was surprised how much he knew about me,” Grayson said.
Though intrigued, his interest in handwriting analysis lay dormant for a few years until he entered graduate school at Loyola University.
It occurred to him the skill might come in handy in treating patients, allowing him to gain a better understanding of their personalities, stressors and emotions. He completed the curriculum at The International Graphoanalysis Society, using his education to assist both clients and students.
As an educator, Grayson examined the handwriting of his pupils to help them succeed in school by identifying their strengths and thinking styles. Rounded “m’s” and “n’s” are indicative of cumulative thinkers (methodical, logical), who may be slower to complete tasks, while sharply pointed versions are characteristic of an academic thinker, high achieving but with a dislike of rules.
“Helping teachers is my specialty ... which youngsters had low self esteem or needed to ask more questions and which ones were just trying to get your goat,” says Grayson, who is disappointed by the disappearance of cursive in most curriculums.
He cites research from child developmental psychiatrist Dr. Bruce Perry and handwriting specialist Iris Hatfield that shows writing in cursive leads an improvement to fine motor skills, stimulation of neural connections in the brain, increased attention span and development of impulse control.
Grayson is a celebrant of National Handwriting Day, which falls today, Jan. 23, in honor of John Hancock’s birthday. Signatures are not only used as proof of identification, they tell much about a person, he notes.
The body of your writing, Grayson says, tells how you really are, while the signature shows how you want to appear — it may be totally different from your typical handwriting, done in a flashy, quirky or fancy manner. Mood may also affect a signature, says Grayson, using the example of signing a sizeable check written to someone versus signing a big check for yourself to cash.
How you write the personal pronoun “I” reveals how you feel about yourself: oversized indicates an ego, undersized shows low self esteem or confidence. For the letter “t,” a cross low on the stem shows someone who is reluctant to set goals, the opposite of someone with a cross near the top. A very long cross bar shows enthusiasm, while a cross only on the right showing anger. A lower case “i” dotted neatly and close to the stem signifies a detailed person, and a dot done in a open circle signifies an attention seeker.
While Grayson abstains from analyzing the handwriting of political figures — “You can’t win; it’s like religion,” he says — the writing of Donald Trump pre-presidency is featured in “Handwriting Secrets Revealed,” which was published in 2014. The sample used is dramatically slanted to the top right, of which Grayson wrote: “His handwriting is almost always placed in an unorthodox method on the paper: a need to be noticed and a desire to be different.”
The writing Grayson most enjoys reading is the thank-you notes he receives from clients he helped find the right employment path, compatible partner or discover innate talents. Nearing his 80s, he continues to accept clients and expand his knowledge.
“You never stop learning,” Grayson said. “It’s fascinating.”
To contact Dave Grayson, email handwrtingdoc@gmail.com.
"Many still consider graphology a pseudoscience". Um yes, yes they do. But fortune tellers...now that's REAL science.
