The Mayer Brothers band will host a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Leo and Leona’s on St. Joseph’s Ridge, with many former band mates joining in.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door.

Hans and his brother, Kit, have been part of the music scene in the Coulee Region since the 1980s with a number of bands, including Northern Comfort, Blind Baby Olin and the Workbenches, Jawbone and the Mayer Brothers. Hans has played with John Smith, Dan Sebranek and Mary Cortizi, String Ties, Hot Sauce, and was a bass player with Bill Miller for many years.

Hans also has been a regular performer at Moon Tunes — playing with tribute groups to the Beatles, Paul Simon and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young as well as the Mayer Brothers. Hans plays guitar, bass, mandolin and Native American ﬂute and does lead vocals on his original music as well as with the various groups he plays with.