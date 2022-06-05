Happy Dancing Turtle offers ocean programs and nature walk

Happy Dancing Turtle offers several programs to enhance your knowledge of the natural world and stewardship of our natural resources this month.

Families of all shapes and sizes are invited to join Happy Dancing Turtle’s Nature Nora for outdoor Nature Walks. Nature Nora hosts these hour-long leisurely walks, observing nature and sharing fun facts.

During June, three walks are scheduled at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16; 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18; and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The same program will be offered each date.

“Summer weather brings so many changes outdoors. I see something new myself on almost every walk,” saidNature Nora.

Cost is $5 per family and includes take-home activities and resource recommendations.

In the event of severe weather cancellation, refunds or rescheduled dates will be offered. Registration is required; go to: https://bit.ly/FamNatureWalks.

Other walks will be scheduled during July and August, locations to be determined. Please go to https://fb.me/e/2tky42wNn to learn more.

On June 18, in partnership with the Trempealeau Library, “Creatures of the Deep” offers an “in-depth” look at deep sea creatures. This program is geared for ages 6 and up and begins at 11 a.m.

On June 21 at 2 p.m., ages 10 through adult are invited to a Plastic Free Spa Day where you can learn how to reduce plastic in your home and pamper yourself without hurting the environment.

Both of these programs are free, take place at the Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library, 11455 Fremont St., Trempealeau, and registration is not required.

Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

