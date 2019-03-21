Dragon Taylor of the Harlem Globetrotter is a whiz with a basketball — 45-inch vertical jumps and finger spins at dizzying speeds? No sweat. But handling a crochet hook is a different story.
"This is kind of hard, actually," Dragon said as local crochet prodigy Jonah Larson walked him through a simple stitch. "How did you learn how to do this? ... I think I'm going to stick to spinning basketballs."
Dragon, a six-year member of the Harlem Globetrotters, surprised Jonah's Lincoln Middle School sixth-grade class Thursday afternoon for a mini-tutorial in hook and yarn followed by a T.E.A.M. Up at School assembly, where he demonstrated some fancy fingerwork of his own.
"I knew the kids would be excited," said teacher Kim Novak, who told her class the news media was present for an academic assignment, giving math instructions before Dragon popped up from behind the desk, declaring, "You know what? No homework today."
Dragon first learned of Jonah on Facebook, fan-boying over the speed crocheter's tutorials, photos and posts.
The 11-year-old La Crosse boy gained a global after after being featured in the La Crosse Tribune in February, followed by dozens of video and radio interviews from outlets, including CBS News and and National Public Radio. Dragon was particularly impressed when he learned Jonah could churn out a hat in less than 45 minutes.
Dragon grew up watching his grandma crochet, but despite her skills, Jonah was on a whole other level.
"I've never seen anything like this," Dragon marveled. "I said, 'I have to meet him.'"
A celebrity in his own right, Jonah was equally ecstatic to meet Dragon, having attended a Harlem Globetrotters game last year with his family at the La Crosse Center and getting his jersey signed. Jonah learned about Dragon's visit Wednesday afternoon, holding on to the secret even though "It was really tempting to let it out."
After fumbling through a basic stitch for 10 minutes — "He did pretty good for a beginner," Jonah said — Dragon put the ball in his court, his 6-foot-4 frame towering over Jonah as he tossed a ball in the air, getting a rapid spin going before placing it on the tip of Jonah's hook and letting it whirl.
The two bonded over the hand-eye coordination and practice required to master each of their skills, and Jonah promised to fulfill Dragon's request for red, white and blue crocheted socks. Dragon returned the kindness, presenting Jonah with tickets for his family to the Harlem Globetrotters Fan-Powered World Tour at 7 p.m. April 16 at the La Crosse Center.
The Globetrotters follow the mission of breaking down barriers and acts of goodwill, and Dragon says it "makes his heart melt" to see kids like Jonah do the same.
"It's a dream come true to see kids succeed at things like this," Dragon said.
Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters Fan-Powered World Tour are available at www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets.
