HARPERS FERRY, Iowa (AP) — A northeast Iowa farmer has died after being attacked by a bull.

Allamakee County Sheriff Clark Mellick says someone called authorities Sunday to report the attack at a farm pasture northwest of Harpers Ferry.

First responders found the body of John Francis Conway, 59, in a wooded pasture area. Deputies determined a bull had attacked him Saturday night.

Deputies killed the bull because of its aggressive behavior.

