The Harry J. Olson Senior Center Board has accepted the city’s offer to purchase the building at 1607 North St. for $1.

The acceptance comes after a multi-year long back-and-forth between the center and the city about the terms of the purchase agreement. The final offer to purchase was given to the senior group Jan. 13.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds announced the board’s acceptance of the offer on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM earlier this month. The deal between the city and the senior group needs to close before March 31.

“I’m really happy,” Reynolds said about the outcome on the radio show. “This organization, they’ve done a lot of great work in our community for many years. We are basically donating a building to them to continue what they are doing. I think they feel positive about being able to continue programming and do it in a building that serves their needs.”

The Harry J. Olson Senior Center has not yet responded to the Tribune’s request for comment.

