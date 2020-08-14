Harry J. Olson senior center to host drive-thru chicken fundraiser to 'save the building'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supporters of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center are hosting a drive-thru chicken fundraiser to raise money for the building and its operations.

The North Side senior center has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ticketed event will run Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., or until meals are gone. Pogy's is catering the dinner, which includes half of a chicken, potato salad, baked beans and a roll.

Each ticket is $10, and only 300 are available, so pre-ordering is encouraged. Those interested can also make a goodwill donation instead of buying a ticket.

All proceeds will go toward the senior centers "Save the Building" campaign, hoping to keep its operations running and doors open for its members.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the senior center's office at 608-781-2122 or 608-783-4076, which will connect you to a member directly.