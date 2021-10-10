Harvard faculty member Danielle Allen to speak in Viterbo ethics series

Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University Danielle Allen will present “The Declaration of Independence Today” as part of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership’s fall lecture series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Allen is a political theorist who has written extensively about democratic theory, political sociology, and the history of political thought. She is a former contributing columnist for The Washington Post and currently writes for the Atlantic. She is the author of the books “The World of Prometheus: The Politics of Punishing in Democratic Athens,” “Talking to Strangers: Anxieties of Citizenship since Brown vs. the Board of Education,” “Why Plato Wrote, Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality, Education and Equality” and “Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A.”

Allen was the recipient of the 2020 John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity, an award administered by the Library of Congress that recognizes work in disciplines not covered by the Nobel Prizes. She is a former Chair of the Mellon Foundation Board, past Chair of the Pulitzer Prize Board, and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Philosophical Society. She is also the founding director for the Democratic Knowledge Project Design Studio.

The presentation is free and open to the public. It is part of the Civic Virtue and the Common Good Ethics Conference being held at Viterbo. A mask requirement is currently in effect at Viterbo University. No tickets are necessary, but seating is limited.

For a full schedule of D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0