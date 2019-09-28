A single sign can’t change the world. Nor can several hundred.
But with every visual show of support, someone feels safer. With every dialogue sparked, understanding grows. And with compassion, change begins.
For the past month, organizations including the Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood Association, the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder-to-Shoulder Network and the UW-L Anti-Islamophobia Working Group have been raising funds for red, white and blue yard signs with a succinct message: Hate Has No Home Here.
Popping up in yards on La Crosse’s South Side, as well as in Weigent Park, the signs are simultaneously a message of solidarity with our neighbors of all races, genders, religions, ethnicities and sexual orientations and a rejection of vitriolic acts and expressions.
Thus far, 250 of the signs, on which Hate Has No Home Here is printed in seven languages, have been distributed, and as GoFundMe donations continue to climb — donations are currently at $3,000 — more will be printed at LAXprint and offered to residents and businesses free of charge.
The Hate Has No Home Here movement started in Chicago’s diverse North Park neighborhood. A student at the local Peterson Elementary School came up with the verbiage for the campaign, while other community members created the graphics and secured translations for the signs. Members of the Coulee Region were roused to join the initiative after a stream of hate-related incidents in recent months, and a general increase in brazen behaviors.
One of the most prominent acts of hate occurred in February, when the garage of the Bullet Cab business on State Road was graffittied with a racial slur. The La Crosse Police Department declared it would investigate the act as a hate crime, and locals rallied to paint a mural on the garage door in support of cab company owner, Mian “Mike” Ahmad, and his family.
In late August, stickers reading “Better Dead Than Red,” promoting the white nationalist group the Patriot Front, were found on light poles in the Washburn Neighborhood.
“This past year we’ve started seeing very visible displays of hate and hostility around the community,” says Mahruq Khan, an associate professor at UW-La Crosse and member of the university’s Anti-Anti-Islamophobia Working Group. “It’s a repeated pattern that seems to not be subsiding.”
Khan herself was a target of hate speech while at Weigent Park. She said a driver shouted “No Muslims allowed” at her and another woman of South Asian descent, both there with their children, before circling his car back around to yell “No Muslims” again.
Josh Hertel, a member of the Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood Association and an associate professor at UW-L, says faculty have shared their experiences of being targets of microaggressions, and Khan says the university’s Hate Response Team has received numerous reports of racism and sexism from students.
That people seem to be “emboldened” to openly express bigotry and racism is deeply concerning, says Hertel, who, as a white male, acknowledges his inherent privilege. He notes that the term “hate” seems to spark discomfort in some community members, and stresses that the local visible and verbal incidents do indeed fall under that definition.
White residents especially, he says, have a responsibility to put up a collective opposition against intimidation and intolerance and a united commitment to educating and investing in each other.
Though the Hate Has No Home Here initiative is nonpartisan, Khan notes that while “the issue has always been there, the hateful rhetoric is being legitimized by those at the top” and racism “is operating in many of the spaces we exist.”
Khan and Beth Moore of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder-to-Shoulder Network say the yard signs are one part in what will need to be a multi-faceted approach in fostering a welcoming and inclusive climate. The Interfaith Shoulder-to-Shoulder Network is among several area organizations which will continue to encourage forward thinking as sponsors of the Waking Up White Regional Learning Collaborative, which will kick off with the programs “Unconscious Bias: Can we see our own blind spots?” from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 and “How Did We Get Here? The Hidden Impacts of Racial Disparities” from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16, both at English Lutheran Church.
Overall, Hertel, Moore and Khan say, community members have been widely respectful and excited about the signs, with just a few removed from Weigent Park and a couple opposing but not threatening signs put in their place. Linda Lee, chair of the Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood Association, obtained permission from the Parks board to place the Hate Has No Home Here signs on Weigent grounds, and any unauthorized signs will likely be removed by the city.
With the initiative’s Go Fund Me goal recently increased to $5,000, Hertel hopes to see signs spread throughout the city, by schools, shops, churches and playgrounds. The thought-provoking signs have already sparked one very important conversation with his 5-year-old daughter.
“I told her, ‘We have to stand up and say when things are wrong,’” Hertel said. “This is a really simple thing we as neighbors can do.”
To request a free Hate Has No Home Here sign, to donate to the initiative, or to volunteer to distribute signs, visit, www.gofundme.com/f/hate-has-no-place-in-la-crosse.
