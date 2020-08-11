You are the owner of this article.
Hauge comes out winner in Vernon County Register of Deeds primary and other county races
From the Election Day in the Coulee Region: Aug. 11 Primary Results series
Here are the results for the contested local primaries from Tuesday's election:

Vernon County Treasurer, Republican Primary

  • Karen DeLap (winner): 1,745 votes
  • Marina Abt: 1,543 votes

DeLap will run unopposed in November.

Vernon County Register of Deeds, Republican Primary

  • Marilyn Hauge (winner): 1,429 votes
  • Dawn Nemec: 1,265 votes
  • Andrea Cade: 619 votes
  • Patricia A. Belke-Becker: 79 votes

Hauge will run unopposed in November.

Monroe County Treasurer, Republican Primary

  • Deb Carney (winner): 2,450 votes
  • Mindy Hemmersbach: 2,405 votes

Carney will run unopposed in November.

Monroe County Register of Deeds, Republican Primary

  • Deb Brandt (winner): 2,799 votes
  • Beth Ford: 2,068 votes

Brandt will run unopposed in November.

