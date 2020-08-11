Hauge comes out winner in Vernon County Register of Deeds primary and other county races

Here are the results for the contested local primaries from Tuesday's election:
Vernon County Treasurer, Republican Primary
- Karen DeLap (winner): 1,745 votes
- Marina Abt: 1,543 votes
DeLap will run unopposed in November.
Vernon County Register of Deeds, Republican Primary
- Marilyn Hauge (winner): 1,429 votes
- Dawn Nemec: 1,265 votes
- Andrea Cade: 619 votes
- Patricia A. Belke-Becker: 79 votes
Hauge will run unopposed in November.
Monroe County Treasurer, Republican Primary
- Deb Carney (winner): 2,450 votes
- Mindy Hemmersbach: 2,405 votes
Carney will run unopposed in November.
Monroe County Register of Deeds, Republican Primary
- Deb Brandt (winner): 2,799 votes
- Beth Ford: 2,068 votes
Brandt will run unopposed in November.
