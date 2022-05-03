Have you thanked a teacher today? LPEF thanks La Crosse teachers

Have you thanked a teacher today?
The La Crosse Public Education Foundation thanked them today before classes began at every school in the School District of La Crosse.
Photos: 2021 La Crosse Central High School commencement
Madisen Greene recieves her diploma
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Landon Manock fist bumps with a classmate
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Class president Julia Her makes opening remarks
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stacked diplomas
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Retiring principal Troy McDonald delivers his final commencement message to students.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aaliyah Bowman gets a hug from a friend
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Graduates file into the arena
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central High school Commencement
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central High school Commencement
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Commencecenment volunteer Jada Johnson, a Central Jr., sits robed in white among the graduates.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.