Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch are the headliners for this year's Country Boom concert July 13-15 at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

The trio heads a group of 11 entertainers who will perform during the three-day event.

Messina is the lead performer for the Thursday show. She has posted nine number-one hits and 16 songs that cracked the Top 40. She has won ACM, CMA and Grammy awards and became the first female in country music history to post three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

Under her initial record label, Messina released four full-length albums, one Christmas record, two greatest hits collections and three EPs. She then parted ways with her long-time label and created Dreambound Records and its corresponding touring company, Dreambound Enterprises. Under Dreambound, she has independently released one full-length album and three Christian/worship singles.

Moore is the Friday headliner. Described by Noisey website as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders,” Moore has carved out a career “a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country music taste." His chart-topping songs include “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You."

Lynch tops the Saturday show. According to Billboard magazine, Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music." His musical resume includes eight number-one hits, four top-five albums, 10 gold and platinum certified singles and over 4 billion on-demand streams.

Lynch's hit singles include "Party Mode," "Fish by the Sea," "Ridin' Roots" and "Good Girls." He's a Grand Ole Opry member and has earned high-profile nominations from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

Other bands set to perform:

Thursday - The Pat Watters Band, Blue Collar 40.

Friday - Dylan Scott, Warren Zeiders, Megan Moroney.

Saturday - Chris Cagle, Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean.

Free shuttle service to the concert venue is provided. Shuttles run every 15 minutes. On-site camping is also available.

For ticket information, visit https://countryboom.com/tickets/.

