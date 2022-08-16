Health, architecture and real estate entities seeking input for southside enhancements

Local entities are looking for community input on revitalization for La Crosse's southside, with the first session being hosted Wednesday.

ISG, an architecture, engineering and planning firm, is collaborating with Mayo Clinic Health System, Three-Sixty Real Estate Solutions and Borton Construction on potential enhancements to south side neighborhoods, with resident input integral to the decision-making process.

The collaboration was sparked in part by Mayo's new hospital, currently under construction, which was designed to include a green space and other neighborhood-friendly initiatives.

With the new hospital expected to be completed in 2024, and "no other large capital projects planned or funded this time, now is the time to engage with neighbors, partners and the community to create a shared vision for what the future of the near-southside neighborhoods could be," says Will Kratt of ISG, a company involved in many area building projects including the revamped La Crosse Center.

"We are so excited about our new hospital and really setting the bar for the future of medicine in La Crosse," says Jennifer Livingston, community engagement director for Mayo SW Wisconsin. "And we are also interested in learning what our neighbors envision for the future as well. We are invested in this vibrant part of the city and want to invite others to the table to hear ... their needs and wants."

The vision is to improve, support or implement health care and wellbeing, workforce housing, neighborhood businesses, accessibility, equity and connectivity. Discussions and plans with multiple focuses have been ongoing for years with both private and public stakeholders, Kratt says, and the collaborative effort is intended "put some intentionality and bottom-up structure" to the ideas in order to benefit the community.

"With this investment and several other recent improvements, both large and small in this part of the community, the goal is to build off of this new energy to encourage continued community, social, and building investments in the future," Kratt says.

Community involvement opportunities kick off with a workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Lincoln Middle School commons, with staff from the partnership available to answer questions, gather comments and share maps and information. The purpose of the first meeting is to analyze gathered data, develop concepts, and draft desired outcomes

In addition to the workshop, individuals can complete an online survey at https://isg.mysocialpinpoint.com/near-southside-neighborhood-visioning. A second community meeting, intended for finalization of desired outcomes, will be held this fall at a date yet to be determined. One more meeting will precede the publication of a community engagement report. The timeline is flexible.

"The process and response will largely guide the schedule, with changes certainly possible," Kratt says. "With no concrete plans, there is no reason to rush through this effort. If common ground and reoccurring themes are found, some ideas for building upon the neighborhoods’ strengths and addressing challenges may rise to the top."

The ultimate goal is to help redevelop underutilized properties to benefit the community and institutions; create single-family and multi-family workforce housing options; provide neighborhood commercial options, such as grocery, retail, restaurants, offices, and service providers; expand pedestrian, bicycle, and transit connections within the neighborhood and to other parts of the community; and provide improved tax base for the City through a development that is in concert with City plans.

"Often good community plans require action from the individual to the organizational levels. Small, incremental improvements are just as important as large ones, with less risk and greater maneuverability," Kratt says. "The success of small efforts can help inform bigger investments in the future."

Financing for projects will come from a variety of sources, Kratt says, including crowdfunding, public and private donations, and support from philanthropic and non-profit entities.

While the southside is being focused on -- "it makes sense to find ways to build off of the energy and support this investment in medicine, wellness, jobs, and the community to leverage and amplify the benefit" -- Kratt says there may be opportunities to expand to other areas of the city.

"We hope this can be a future model for other parts of the community to utilize the strengths of their neighborhoods and partners to create alignment for future mutually beneficial investments," Kratt says.

Mayo at this time will not play a role in determined plans and initiatives for the southside, and rather is utilizing the meetings to "gather input from the residents, businesses and other organizations in the neighborhood to help inform our long-range campus planning," Livingston says.

While "not actively pursuing further development ... someday down the road we may be," Livingston adds. "If that day comes, we want to make sure we listened from the start to our community to have a truly collaborative process."