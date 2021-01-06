Health Department hosting webinar on radon testing, mitigation strategies

In recognition of Radon Action Month, the La Crosse County Health Department and Radon Service Plus, LLC are hosting a free webinar on radon testing and mitigation strategies.

According to the La Crosse County Health Department, high levels of radon in the home may increase the risk of developing lung cancer, and every day 57 Americans will die from lung cancer associated with radon found in their homes. For nonsmokers, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon, an odorless, invisible gas, can enter homes through cracks, crevices, and pores in home foundations. Radon tests conducted in La Crosse and Monroe County show one in three homes is above the EPA recommended level of 4.0 pci/L.

During the webinar, being held at 4 p.m. Jan. 19, attendees will learn the basics of radon, how to properly test your home and how to reduce radon levels. There will be time for questions, and attendees will receive a coupon to be used towards a short-term radon tests.

The test kits can also be purchased at the La Crosse County Health Department or any La Crosse County library branch for $10. The Health Department also sells long-term radon tests if high levels are found in the home.

To register for the webinar, visit www.facebook.com/lacrossecountyhealthdepartment. For more information about radon, contact Nicole Kragness at 608-785-9731 or visit the Wisconsin Radon information website at www.lowradon.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

