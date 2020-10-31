Health Department issues coronavirus safety guidelines for in-person voters

With election day fast approaching, the La Crosse County Health Department is reminding residents to take COVID-19 precautions if casting their vote in person.

While residents are not required to wear face masks while voting, it is strongly encouraged. Individuals undergoing quarantine or isolation for the coronavirus are allowed to leave their home to vote, but are asked to take extra measures to prevent viral spread.

Voters in good health are advised to take the following actions:

Remain at least six feet from non-household members whenever possible.

Wear a face covering.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before or after visiting the polling location.

Voters currently under quarantine who have not tested positive for the coronavirus are asked to in addition to the above consider curbside voting, and to do so if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Those who have tested positive and are in the isolation period should vote curbside.

Those with a written notice from a medical provider or county health official stating they are undergoing quarantine or isolation for COVID-19 can contact their municipal clerk in advance to learn about safe voting options.