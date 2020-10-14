 Skip to main content
Health Department, National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing weekly in La Crosse
Health Department, National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing weekly in La Crosse

The La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will now hold COVID-19 testing sites every Saturday through Dec. 5.

The free weekly drive-through testing events, which begin this Saturday, will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the La Crosse County Highway Department, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem.

Testing is open to La Crosse County residents age 5 and older experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficult breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell. Close contacts of a positive case can also be tested.

Testing will be conducted by nasal swab, and community members are urged to register online in advance at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov

The National Guard and La Crosse County Health Department staff are requesting the maximum amount of tests available for each testing day.

If testing kits run out before the end of the event, Health Department staff will update the La Crosse County COVID 19 website, www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19 and the La Crosse County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LaCrosseCountyHealthDepartment/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

