The La Crosse County Health Department is offering do-it-yourself radon test kits for $10 so people can test their homes for the presence of the potentially deadly human health hazard.
Radon test results in the Coulee Region during the past five years show that 1 of 3 homes contains high levels of radon, which can cause cancer, according to the Health Department.
Nearly 60 Americans die daily from lung cancer caused by radon in their homes, according to EPA statistics.
Houses determined to have radon, which is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless and tasteless gas, can be fixed with the help of a licensed mitigation contractor. The only way to know if your home has radon is to perform a simple test for radon levels. The Health Department is offering the test kits as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s designation of January as Radon Action Month.
The kits are available at:
- The Health Department at 300 Fourth St. N. in La Crosse.
- All La Crosse County Library locations.
- The Monroe County Health Department at 315 W. Oak St. in Sparta.
For more information about radon, contact the Health Department at 608-785-9731 or go to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
