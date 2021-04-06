 Skip to main content
Health Department partnering with Hmong Cultural and Community Agency, Housing Authority to give COVID vaccinations
The La Crosse County Health Department, in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of La Crosse and the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency, is facilitating two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, open by invitation and appointment only.

Inoculations will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Hmong Cultural & Community Agency, 1815 Ward Ave, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Becker Plaza, 415 7th St. S.

Around 300 vaccinations are anticipated to be given at these events. Persons eligible for these sites will be/have been notified directly.  

"In Wisconsin, all residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. A primary goal of the Health Department and all local vaccinators is to vaccinate as many community members as possible in an equitable manner," the La Crosse County Health Department said in a release Tuesday. "Community and faith-based organizations, employers, healthcare systems and providers, public health agencies, and policy makers all have a part in helping to achieve fair and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine."

The Health Department will continue to partner with local agencies in the coming weeks and months to ensure all community members have equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

For COVID-19 vaccine updates in La Crosse County, visit lacrossecounty.org/covid19. For vaccine registration information, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or call 844-684-1064.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

