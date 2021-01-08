Health Department starting list of 1A employees for COVID-19 vaccine

The La Crosse County Health Department is creating a log of priority individuals not affiliated with local hospitals who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In tandem with federal, state, and local partners, the Health Department is putting out a call to organizations with health care workers who do not work for Mayo Clinic Health System or Gundersen Health System to create a list in order to make contact with entities when the COVID-19 vaccine is available to their staff.
Organizations which employ those who fall under phase 1A should have a designated person fill out the form at https://form.jotform.com/203626372688060. Individual employees should not fill out the form for themselves, unless they are self employed.
Once the COVID-19 vaccine is available to their employees, health department staff will provide the organization a sign-up form link, which will connect them to either Gundersen Health System or Mayo Clinic Health System for vaccinations.
Community health care workers and the general public are asked to limit direct calls to Gundersen or Mayo regarding vaccine eligibility or availability. More information will be shared with patients and the public as it becomes available.
Individuals who are not eligible under phase 1A need not take any action at this time and will be notified when they become eligible for vaccination.
The La Crosse County Health Department continues to follow the priorities established by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Vaccination Program. COVID-19 vaccine updates will be shared at www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19 as information comes in.
Organizations with questions about phase 1A eligibility may email the health department at covid19@lacrossecounty.org.
Phase 1A organizations and employees include:
- Behavioral health offices
- Blood donation facilities
- Chiropractors
- Dental services
- Home health workers
- Eye clinics
- Hospice workers
- Mortuary services
- School nurses
- Pharmacies
- Social workers
- Physical therapists
- Maintenance, grounds, or food service employees in patient care settings
- Emergency medical responders
A complete list of phase A1 organizations and employees is available at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02858.pdf.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.