Health Department warns of COVID case rise, Monday's single day count highest in six months

The La Crosse County Health Department warned Thursday local coronavirus cases are on the rise due to the delta variant.

Over the past two days, over 70 cases were confirmed among La Crosse County residents, and Monday’s count of 38 was the highest single day number in the county since late January.

Per DHS, La Crosse County is categorized as having a high transmission rate, and hospitalizations are increasing. While most cases are among the unvaccinated, breakthrough cases have been reported.

Masking is advised for all individuals age 2 and older, even if they have been fully inoculated, due to the highly contagious nature of the delta strain.

“We are asking the public to be aware of this concerning increase in COVID-19 cases and take the necessary steps to protect themselves,” said Audra Martine, director of the La Crosse County Health Department. “The most important step is to get vaccinated, the next is to wear a mask when in a public place.”

The more individuals who become infected, the more the virus has the opportunity to mutate, and for potentially more dangerous variants to develop.

Vaccination, Martine says, is safe and effective. All individuals 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.